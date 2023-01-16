SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar was felicitated for upgradation to the Regional Center of Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) and 2021 pass-out student was named as most versatile Chemical Engineering student (female) 2022 award during CHEMCON 2022 held recently in Kanpur.

Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to IIChE for upgrading the Regional Center of IIChE on campus. It is a proud moment for our institute; he said adding that it will help students both professionally and academically.

Prof. Sehgal said the primary objective of the Regional Centre is to promote and complement the objectives and activities of the Institute within the Centre’s territorial limits.

He also congratulated 2021 pass-out student, Bushra Makhdoomi was awarded most versatile Chemical Engineering student (female) of the year 2022 award.

The Director NIT Prof. Sehgal also commended the work put in by Dr. Tanveer Rasool, who was Coordinator IIChE Student Chapter. There is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging, he said.

Institute Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to Chemical Engineering Department for being felicitated for upgradation to Regional Center IIChE.

“Over the past several years NIT Srinagar has signed several MoUs with Institutions across the globe. It is emerging as the hub of knowledge and other activities. We are committed to serving society through technology, and ease living of common people,” Prof. Bukhari said.

In his message, Head Chemical Engineering Deptt. Prof. Mohammad Noor Salam Khan said the regional centre of IIChE at NIT Srinagar will act as a vibrant platform for our students.

Coordinator IIChE Student Chapter NIT Srinagar, Dr. Tanveer Rasool said during the recently concluded biggest scientific event of India in Chemical Engineering, CHEMCON 2022 held at Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Department of Chemical Engineering NIT Srinagar was felicitated for upgradation to Regional Center of IIChE and for holding the council meeting of IIChE in July 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the student chapter of IIChE was functional in the department which was upgraded to the Regional Center in July 2022.

Dr. Rasool said in another ceremony during CHEMCON 2022, former student of 2021 batch, Bushra Makhdoomi was awarded with the most versatile Chemical Engineering student (female) of year 2022 award.

He said the award is named after Padmashri Professor G D Yadav and Dr. Vasanti G. Yadav award containing a cash price of Rs. 5000 and a citation. The award was received by the said student at HBTI Kanpur during CHEMCON 2022.

The coordinator of the center Dr. Tanveer Rasool congratulated all the faculty members of the department and the student members for the same.

He expressed his gratitude to the council for considering their long demand for upgradation to the Regional Center.