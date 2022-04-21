Bandipora April 21: Principal Secretary to ieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar Thursday visited Sumbal yatra transit camp with concerned officers to review the status of arrangements being made for the Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K. Pole, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna, Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid, SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Lone, Executive Engineer R&B Sumbal, Executive Engineer PDD Sumbal, Tehsildar Sumbal and other senior officers of the district.

The Principal Secretary reviewed the arrangements being put in place and directed the concerned officers to ensure all required arrangements are put in place well before the commencement of the Yatra so that the pilgrims don’t face any problem.

He directed for maintenance of proper sanitation and cleanliness at the yatra transit camp. He directed officers to complete the construction of prefabricated huts at the earliest besides ensuring the supply of pure drinking water.

Principal Secretary directed the Health department to ensure the availability of basic medical facilities at Shadipora Yatra Transit Camp round the clock, including the presence of doctors, paramedics, and essential medicines. He directed to ensure all necessary facilities available at transit. FCS &CA department was directed to ensure all essential commodities availability during the yatra days .

He impressed upon the officers concerned to take all the requisite steps to ensure proper arrangements and facilities at all transit and base camps, besides halting stations and along the routes to make the journey of Yatris smooth and easy.

Nitishwar Kumar also took detailed review of security arrangements at Yatra transit camp shadipora sumbal and stressed on upgrading security system .

He urged the officers to work with zeal and in complete coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.