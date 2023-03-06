Srinagar, March 06: Government on Monday posted Nitish Kumar (IPS) as Inspector General of Police CID J&K with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

Nitish Kumar IPS, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K, vice Mahendra Natg Tuwari, IPS.

Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS, Inspector General of Police, CID, J&K has transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, armed, Jammu, relieving Mukesh Singh, IPS, of additional charge of the posted.