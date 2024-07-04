Niti Ayog envisaged Sampoornata Abhiyan launched in Valley

SRINAGAR, JULY 4: Senior Advisor NITI Aayog, Anurag Goyal today visited border district Kupwara in connection with the launch of Sampoornata Abhiyan in Aspirational District Kupwara and Aspirational Block Keran.

On the occasion, the Senior Advisor formally launched the Sampoornata Abhiyan in a ceremony held at Town Hall Kupwara in presence of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; DDC Member Drugmulla, Amina Majeed, CPO Kupwara, Parvaiz Ahmad, District Officers and field functionaries.

Speaking at the occasion, the Senior Advisor said that after successful implementation of Aspirational District Programme (ADP) across the country, Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) have been launched by the NITI Aayog with an aim to saturate the aspirational indicators further at block level. He added that 5 Aspirational blocks from J&K UT are figuring among the top 100 blocks of the country which indicates the better performance shown by the departments here.

Anurag Goyal said that all the government departments should work in coordination and urged upon the concerned officers to extend their cooperation in cent percent saturation of indicators in the Aspirational District Programme and AB Programme.

Meanwhile, Sampoornata Abhiyan, a three-month long campaign, launched by by NITI Ayog today to achieve saturation of six key indicators in Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks across the country was kickstarted in Baramulla district amidst huge public enthusiasm and fervor. The main event was held at Dak Bunglow Baramulla, presided over by District Development Commissioner Minga Sherpa and attended by key officials including Additional District Development Commissioner Syed Qamar Sajad, Chief Planning Officer Javaid Ahmad, representatives from NITI Aayog J&K, education and other departments. Similar events were held across the district Baramulla.

Elsewhere, the Sampoornata Abhiyan programme has been launched in Aspirational Block Manzgam, inaugurated by the District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Kulgam, Mohd Afzal Parrey, and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir and Guest Observer from NITI Aayog Mateen Nazir. The inaugural event took place at the Government Higher Secondary School.

As part of the Aspirational Block Programme, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman reached far-flung Block Tualil of Gurez Sub Division today and attended launch event of Sampoornata Abhiyaan in the Aspirational Block Tulail of Bandipora District.