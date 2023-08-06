NITI Aayog Announces Exciting Job Opportunities in 2023: Join the Esteemed Team!

NITI Aayog, the prestigious institution, is offering a remarkable chance to become part of its esteemed team through their 2023 recruitment drive. The positions available include Senior Consultants, Consultants Grade-2, Consultants Grade-1, and Young Professionals.

Here are the details of the job positions and corresponding salaries:

Young Professionals: Rs. 70,000/- Consultants Grade-1: Rs. 80,000 – 1,45,000/- Consultants Grade-2: Rs. 1,45,000/- to 2,65,000/- Senior Consultants: Rs. 2,65,000/- to 3,30,000/-

To be eligible for these exciting roles, candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in a relevant subject, B.E/B.Tech, 2 years PG Diploma in management, LLB, MBBS, CA, ICWA, or any other professional degree.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to be a part of NITI Aayog’s dynamic team. Start preparing for your dream career now!”