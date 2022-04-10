Srinagar, April 10: After 24 students were tested Covid19 positive, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar decided to organize a mass testing drive for all employees and students on Monday.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said in view of recent Covid19 positive cases in campus, Institutes’ Health Centre in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir will conduct a mass testing drive on Monday.

“We have decided to conduct mass testing as a precautionary measure for the safety of all employees and students on the campus,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said they will ensure that all COVID19 SOPs would be adhered to, so that there will be no risk of further spread of infection.

He said it has been also decided that wearing 3-ply reusable or disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said they have already issued a circular for conducting a mass testing drive of students, and employees.

“The Health Centre of the Institute in consultation with local medical authorities of J&K Government has finalized the testing to be conducted on 11.04.2022,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari said it is suspected that more COVID positives cases can be reported and accordingly, all staff and students are directed to get themselves tested on Monday.

Medical Officer, Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat said a special testing drive will be conducted under the direction of worthy Director NIT, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal. Both RAT and RTPCR tests will be conducted from Monday onward, he said.

“We have finalized all the arrangements for the mass testing. Drive will continue for some days on the campus,” he added.

