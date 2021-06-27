NIT Srinagar secures 25th rank in India’s govt run engineering colleges

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday secured 25th rank in “India Today’s Best Colleges Survey” across government engineering colleges across India, the results of which were released by India Today group on Friday.

The ranking of engineering colleges were released in 25th edition of India Today’s Best Colleges Survey in which they have partnered with the reputed Delhi-based market research agency Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) to rank colleges across 14 streams including engineering.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the institute’s faculty, students and non-teaching staff for making institute’s administration proud by achieving good rank . He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.

“Despite Covid-19 pandemic, NIT Srinagar has got a good rank as compared to previous year. It is a proud movement for us. In future we will try to get space among the top ten engineering colleges in India and we are working to improve all parameters,” he said.

Dr. Sehgal said NIT Srinagar has performed well in all parameters including Intake Quality and Governance, Academic Excellence, Infrastructure and Living Experience, Personality and Leadership Development and Career Progression & Placement.

“All parameters were taken on the board. It is good to see, we have got a good position following the Covid-19 pandemic challenges from the past two years. But we didn’t compromise quality education and conducted exams on time,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal also praised the contribution and role of Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Associate Professor at Electrical Engineering Department who is Nodal Officer for India Today Ranking for his exemplary work during the survey.

Despite Covid19 pandemic, Dr Sekhar played a key role in the overall rankings, he said.

Register NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also congratulated all faculty members, non teaching staff and students for making them proud by achieving good ranks among the best government engineering colleges across India.

“NIT Srinagar is committed to quality and skillful education. We will not compromise on it. In coming years, people will see our institution’s name among the top ten engineering colleges across the country,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari said despite the limitations, NIT Srinagar which has the distinction of being the best institute has shown remarkable results in the survey.