Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has received a Certificate of Appreciation under the Engineering Educational Excellence Award category from ‘The Institute of Engineers India among all Engineering Institutions including NITs and IITs in India.

The award was given during the 37th Indian Engineering Congress hosted by The Institute of Engineers Tamil Nadu State Centre in Chennai. NIT Srinagar got a “Certificate of Appreciation” under the Engineering Educational Excellence Award category by The Institute of Engineers India.

The certificate was awarded by Dr. K Ponmudy, Minister of Higher Education, and Padmabhusan Dr. A S Pillai, Founder CEO & MD of Brahmos Aerospace to Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Nodal Officer Institute Rankings NIT Srinagar at Chennai on 16th December 2022.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the faculty, research scholars, and staff. “NIT Srinagar has done well in the Engineering Educational Excellence Award and it was a joint effort and all have performed well,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal also commended the work put in by Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, who was the Nodal Officer for Institute rankings. He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to all faculty colleagues and stated that NIT Srinagar has performed well in all parameters.

“Soon there will be a time when NIT Srinagar will get the top slot among government-run engineering colleges in India. We will continue to provide quality education and build state of art facilities on the campus,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues, senior administration staff, no teaching staff, and students. He also appreciated the role of Dr. HS Pali and his entire team for their exemplary work.

“NIT Srinagar is committed to bridging a gap between society and technology. In the future, Institute will further work hard so that it will be ranked among the top colleges in the country, he said.

Dr. Pali, Nodal Officer, Institute Rankings appreciated the efforts and active participation done by all team members, faculty staff, and students which led to this great achievement.

Engineering Educational Excellence Awards are based on more than 30 crucial parameters, placement performance, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, research (volume, income, and reputation), industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation and external perception, and International Outlook.

The Institution of Engineers (India) [IEI] over the past 100 years has established its rich legacy towards the cause of promotion and advancement of the science, practice and business of Engineering through a multitude of activities.

IEI has been playing a critical role in defining excellence and setting up benchmarks for the upliftment of engineering education. The Department of Scientific & Industrial Research, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India has recognized it as a Scientific & Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by virtue of its contribution to the area of scientific and industrial research.