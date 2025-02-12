SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: Dr. Fatima Jalid, Assistant Professor in Department of Chemical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, has been featured in the recently launched book, She Is – 75 Women in Chemistry.

The book, published by Beyond Black in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), UK, was officially unveiled on February 6 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, and Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Jalid. Kanaujia stated that Dr. Jalid’s recognition in ‘She Is – 75 Women in Chemistry’ not only highlights her individual achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring women scientists across the nation. “Her journey exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and innovation, reflecting the core values of NIT Srinagar and the broader scientific community,” he said.

Prof. Atikur Rehman also extended his best wishes to Dr. Fatima Jalid for her future endeavors, emphasizing that she should continue to inspire young minds in the field of science and research.

Meanwhile ‘She Is – 75 Women in Chemistry’ celebrates the journeys of 75 distinguished women from India who have made significant contributions to chemistry and allied sciences. Authored by ElsaMarie D’Silva and Supreet K Singh, it is the fourth book in the ‘She Is’ series, aiming to amplify the voices of women breaking barriers in STEM fields.

Dr. Jalid’s inclusion in this esteemed list highlights her impactful research and dedication to the field of chemical engineering. Dr. Jalid’s inclusion in this prestigious list recognizes her contributions to chemical engineering. She completed her B.Tech at NIT Srinagar in 2015, graduating as valedictorian and receiving a gold medal. She later earned her Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, specializing in computational catalysis and microkinetic modeling.

Her research has been published in high-impact journals, and she was awarded the Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Award in 2018. Dr. Jalid’s research interests include computational catalysis, microkinetic modeling, and the design of bimetallic alloy catalysts. Her work has been published in several high-impact journals, contributing to advancements in sustainable chemical processes.