SRINAGAR: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday condoled the sudden demise of Samridhi Gupta, a student of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department, who left for heavenly abode on Monday.

Hailing from Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu, Samridhi was a 7th Semester student from the ECE 2020 Batch and was in her final year. As per the family, she succumbed due to cardiac arrest.

Describing Samridhi’s passing away as both untimely and sorrowful, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath conveyed his deep grief and offered prayers for peace and mercy for the departed soul. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for them to find the strength and forbearance to cope with the loss.

Institute’s Registrar Prof. Aatikur Rehman expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Samridhi. He acknowledged the profound impact of Samridhi’s loss on the academic community and shared sentiments of sympathy during this difficult time. Dr.Gausia Qazi, HOD ECE paid heartfelt condolences and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family. The entire ECE department and Samridhi’s classmates are profoundly saddened by the loss. We stand in solidarity with the family during this challenging time, she said.