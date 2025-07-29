NIT faculty member gets ‘Geospatial Emerging Faculty Fellow Award’

SRINAGAR, JULY 29: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has conferred the National Geospatial Emerging Faculty Fellow (Interdisciplinary – Jury) Award 2025 to Dr. Mohd Moiz Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

The award was presented during the ‘Open-Source GIS Day’ celebrations held at Prof. B. Nag Auditorium, Victor Menezes Convention Centre, IIT Bombay. The award, instituted by the FOSSEE (Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education)- GIS (Geographic Information System) Project under the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India, recognizes Dr. Khan’s exceptional contribution to open-source geospatial research in areas such as waste management, green energy, and urban sustainability in the Srinagar Smart City with a particular focus on Dal Lake conservation, in collaboration with SKUAST-K.

The award was presented in the presence of A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The primary goal of FOSSEE GIS at IIT Bombay is to raise awareness about open-source geospatial software, promote the use of Indian satellite data (such as ISRO-NRSC’s Bhuvan, VEDAS, MOSDAC, and Bhoonidhi portals), and support indigenous technologies like NavIC (ISRO-SATNAV).

Reacting to the national recognition, Director, NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, said that it is a proud moment for the entire NIT Srinagar fraternity. “It is a proud day for NIT Srinagar. Dr. Moiz Khan’s award shows how research from our institute is making a real difference in tackling environmental and social challenges,” he added.