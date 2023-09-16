The Bangladesh variant of the Nipah virus is causing grave concerns, with a staggering 90% fatality rate, according to Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, the nation’s leading epidemiologist. In an interview, Dr. Gangakhedkar stressed the urgent need to identify the virus’s source to curb its dissemination.

Dr. Gangakhedkar, formerly the head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), played a pivotal role in managing the last three Nipah virus outbreaks in Kerala.

He outlined a series of crucial steps for containment, including pinpointing the index patient, tracing the virus’s origin, conducting comprehensive animal testing in the vicinity, mobilizing the community, and ensuring medical resources are readily available.

Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, revealed on September 13 that the Nipah cases detected in the state were attributed to the Bangladesh strain. Dr. Gangakhedkar explained that this strain is associated with respiratory distress syndrome, causing patients to experience breathlessness as an initial symptom, often leading to the use of ventilators.

While the Malaysian strain of Nipah is recognized for manifesting neurological symptoms, the Bangladesh strain stands out for its remarkably high fatality rate. Dr. Gangakhedkar stated that it claims the lives of approximately nine out of every ten infected individuals. In the first outbreak, 89% of the 23 infected patients succumbed to the virus.

Describing the pursuit of answers in the Nipah virus mystery, Dr. Gangakhedkar likened it to a gripping “crime thriller” unfolding before our eyes. He emphasized the complexity of the puzzle-solving process but recalled the success in 2018 when a team of scientists identified the index patient, who had direct contact with fruit bats while cleaning a well in a Kerala village.

In the face of this emerging health crisis, the race to understand and contain the deadly Bangladesh Nipah strain takes center stage, with experts like Dr. Gangakhedkar leading the way.