Nine injured in Srinagar blast
Srinagar, Feb 2: As many as seven civilians and two CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade blast here in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city on Sunday.
The blast occurred at around 12:30 pm when the city-entre area was abuzz with vendors and shoppers who had come to shop at the weekly flea market.
As per police, suspected militants lobbed the grenade on a team of CRPF personnel of 171st battalion who were deployed inside Pratap Park.
Two CRPF personnel and seven other civilians were hit with splinters. The injured civilians were rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital where the doctors declared their condition as “stable”.
“Three out of seven injured have been discharged. The injuries were minor and others too will be discharged soon,” said Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary.
Police said two injured CRPF personnel have also been treated and are stable.
The loud explosion created panic in the area as people ran for their safety. Panicked after the blast, women, children and men were jostling for space to maneuver their way to safety.
The otherwise overcrowded Lal Chowk got decongested as many vendors left for their homes closing up their stalls.
Following the incident, forces mainly police and CRPF rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area to nab the grenade thrower.
Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Ravideep Singh Sahi said the attack was aimed at “impacting the normalcy returning in the valley.”
“This is nothing extraordinary, but you know today is Sunday market and they have taken advantage of that. Both our injured men are recovering and both are safe,” he said.
He said the people responsible for the attack are trying to “create apprehension among locals so that normalcy does not return.”
“Those who threw the grenade want to panic locals so that normalcy does not return,” Sahi said.
This was the second such blast in Srinagar this year as the first one was reported in Habak area of Srinagar on January 6.
Police, later on January 16, arrested five people in connection with the Habak and last year’s November 26 Hazratbal blast.
Davinder Singh case: NIA raids sarpanch, militant’s houses
Srinagar, Feb 2: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the house of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant who was ferried out of Kashmir by a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, last month.
Official sources said two teams of the NIA, which has taken over the intriguing case of the police officer’s involvement with militant groups in Kashmir, reached Shopian on Sunday.
The NIA teams entered into the house of Lashker-e-Taiba militants Adil Hussain and Sarpanch Tariq Ahmed Mir besides the houses of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) at Maldera in Shopian and Kulgam, the officials said.
Some documents have been seized and these are being analysed, they said.
The NIA had taken over the case of Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants out of the valley on January 11. The DSP has since been suspended.
While one NIA team went to Zainapora, the other went to Imamsahab in Pulwama, sources said. One of the teams raided the house of Hizb militant Rafi Ahmed in Shopian.
Rafi, alias Maaz Baie, was arrested along with Hizb commander Naveed Babu, Irfan Shafi Mir, a Shopian lawyer and a Hizb logistics man and Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police. Sources said Rafi, an IED expert was active as a militant since July 2019.
Naveed Babu, whose real name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq, was a police constable till 2017 when he deserted his post at a Food Corporation of India warehouse in Budgam along with four rifles. He assumed prominence after his involvement in the murder of a truck driver from Rajasthan and fruit trader from Punjab, when traders in Kashmir attempted to defy the lockdown imposed by militants last year.
After the state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganized and Article 370 nullified, on August 5, militant groups issued threats and diktats against trade and routine activity in Kashmir. Naveed’s threats had so much impact that police in his search, had to put up his posters in towns and villages.
Sources said around the time, Naveed reached out to Davinder Singh for help with securing safe houses and storing weapons and paid him Rs. 1.5 million for his assistance.
Davinder Singh personally drove Naveed and his aides to Jammu and planned to take them to New Delhi. However, phone call intercepts led the Shopian cops to nab them. During his interrogation, Singh has claimed that he was working acting on the orders of intelligence agencies so that he could cultivate Naveed and infiltrate the Hizb. However, Jammu and Kashmir police officials have rubbished Singh’s claim saying that he is a highly corrupt cop and would do anything to earn an additional buck.
Singh worked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Special Operations Group, Traffic police and airport security but consistently carried an image of a corrupt official, sources said. He was also accused of his involvement in the Parliament attack by the convict Afzal Guru. (IANS)
Durbar Move: All records to be digitised by next year
Srinagar, Feb 2: Come 2021, the archaic system of ferrying truckloads of files during Durbar Move will permanently fade into history as all official records will be stored on the digital files for posterity.
Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a process for digitalization of official records at civil secretariat in a bid to preserve all important documents and save transportation cost.
Every year, Jammu and Kashmir government spends Rs 100 crore on biannual Durbar move practice. Several crores are being utilised annually on ferrying official files, records and documents from Srinagar to Jammu and vice-versa.
“Around Rs 20 crore have been utilized on purchase of hardware and software for the civil secretariat. Crores of rupees are being spent every six months on shifting of files, which can easily be saved by digitalization,” said an official of Science and Technology Department.
Departments have also appointed nodal officers for digitalization of files and records of civil secretariat. These officers have been directed to prepare a list of files and other records which ought to be digitalized.
Every year in October-November, the Durbar moves to Jammu from Srinagar and in April-May, it shifts to Srinagar. The records’ convoy and employees leave separately and are escorted by police teams.
The records comprise thousands of official files, documents and records, which will now be digitalized.
“Shifting of files is not only costing crores to the exchequer but there are always chances of getting them misplaced, worn out or lost. Several confidential files also get misplaced while shifting them in trucks. There are also chances of stealing. Files of several departments were also gutted in fire,” the official said.
Devastating fire in 2013 destroyed official records of more than six departments. Crucial service records of over 300 employees suffered extensive damages.
The 2014 devastating floods also damaged official records of several departments functioning in the civil secretariat at Srinagar. “We could not retrieve all these files,” an official of General Administration Department said.
Started by Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872, the Durbar move is a ritual of shifting the civil secretariat every six months from one capital city to the other. The main aim of Darbar move was to escape the harsh winters of Kashmir and the scorching summer of Jammu
GST returns:Govt may block e-way bills of defaulters
Srinagar: Hundreds of traders are staring at bleak future as Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to block their e-way bills for failing to submit GST returns in the Union Territory.
More than 40 per cent of the valley traders have failed to submit their GST returns so far.
Secretary, State taxes Department PK Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor that so far the department has realized 65 per cent of the GST in the union territory.
He said 58 per cent of the traders filed their GST returns in Kashmir region so far.
“The process of submitting GST returns is currently undergoing especially after government set up many internet facilitation kiosks across the valley. There are 42 per cent traders who haven’t still filed their GST returns in Kashmir,” Bhat said.
Secretary, State taxes Department said e-way bills and GSTN portals of the traders might be blocked if they fail to submit their returns in a stipulated time frame.
“The system automatically detects the defaulters and blocks their e-way bills and accounts. However the submission of GST returns has intensified this month compared to December 2019 when the realization was merely six per cent,” he said.
Sources said the realization of GST was higher in Jammu region where the high speed broadband internet facility is available for traders. “In Kashmir, internet facility set up by the government is not enough compared to Jammu,” they said.
Sources said slump in business is also the reason for the delay in the submission of GST returns by the traders. “Most of the traders complain that their business returns have fallen after abrogation of article 370,” they said.
Since July last year, business community has not been able to file GST returns as government blocked mobile and broadband internet services post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The low speed 2G mobile internet was resumed in the valley on January 25.
Last year government extended deadline for GST filing thrice between August 5 and December 20.
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries said the businesses losses and prolonged internet shutdown has crippled the income for majority of the business fraternity.
“The losses have piled up to over Rs 18000 crores and businessmen are not in a position to expand their businesses. It will take a lot of time to recover from the losses and the government should extend deadline for filing of GST returns,” said KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad.