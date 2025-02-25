Srinagar, Feb 24: At least nine residential houses were damaged in two separate fire incidents in Srinagar city on Monday, while three firefighters sustained injuries during the operations, officials said.

The official said the first incident occurred in Rajbagh Srinagar, while the second took place in Eidgah, Srinagar.

The official said that five residential houses were damaged in the Kursu Rajbagh tendered several families homeless.

Later in the afternoon, another massive fire erupted in the Eidgah area, engulfing four residential houses. “During the operation to control the flames, three firefighters, identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Sofi Fayaz Ahmad, and Aftab Alam sustained injuries,” he said.

Firefighters along with residents collectively douse the flames to prevent the spreading of fire.

“An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of both fire incidents,” said an official.

Meanwhile, emotional scenes widely spread at both locations as the victims were watching their properties burning to ashes. “We tried our best to save whatever we could, but the fire spread too fast,” said a resident of Rajbagh.

Another resident from Eidgah said that the public came together to help, but the damage was already done. “Many families have lost everything and are left with nothing but faith in God,” he said.

A shopkeeper near the Eidgah fire site said fire tenders arrived, but the flames were uncontrollable. “It was heartbreaking to see houses turning to ashes,” he said.