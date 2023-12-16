Srinagar, Dec 16: Amid the forecast of light rains, snow at few places, the night temperature has improved in central and north Kashmir areas on Saturday.

Data available reveals that cold wave conditions have improved in north and central Kashmir, however, it intensified further in south Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a low of -1.3°C while the mercury in Qazigund settled at -3.8°C.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of -1°C while Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of -1.0°C.

The mercury in Kokernag and Gulmarg setlled at -3.6°C and -2.8°C respectively.

In South Kashmir areas, the mercury has plummeted further with Anantnag recording a low of -5.5°C.

The mercury has setlled at -4.7°C in Pulwama while in Kulgam and Shopian, it setlled at -3.2°C and -6.5°C respectively.

Moreover, a weak Western Disturbance is going to affect Jammu and Kashmir between today afternoon and tomorrow morning.

Under its influence, light rain/snow is expected at a few places, especially over higher reaches. Light snowfall is also expected in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Gurez Valley and Mughal Road.

