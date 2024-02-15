Night temperature stays below freezing point in Kashmir: Srinagar dips to -3.0°C

Minimum temperatures continued to stay below freezing point in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording a low of minus 3.0°C on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS while the temperature was same as recorded on previous night in Srinagar, it was below normal by 3.2°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 0.2°C, same as on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.1°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.3°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 3.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 8.2°C and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 6.8°C, Batote 6.1°C and Bhaderwah 2.0°C, he said.

The weatherman has forecast “extended wet spell” in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday night onwards till afternoon of February 21.

“A couple of moderate to intense Western Disturbances most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from February 17 afternoon onwards,” he said.

Under the influence of the weather Systems, he said, an “extended wet spell” is likely from February 17 (night) onwards till February 21 (Afternoon) most likely over J&K and adjoining areas.

In Kashmir Valley, he said, partly to generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches is expected towards late Saturday night.

On February 18, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light to moderate rain and snow is expected at many places.

From February 19-20, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places (plains and lower reaches) with possibility of heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Badgam, Shopian and Kulgam districts during late afternoon of February 19 to February 20 late night.

From February 21, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate snow at many places till afternoon and late afternoon and gradual improvement thereafter.

Regarding Jammu division, he said, there is possibility of light rain and snow at many places on Sunday.

From 19th-20th Feb, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning in plains of Jammu Division with light to moderate snowfall over higher reaches and heavy snowfall over isolated higher reaches of Ramban, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar.”

On February 21, he said, light to moderate snow/rain/thunder/lightning is expected over many places till late afternoon and evening and gradual improvement thereafter.

The MeT office also issued advisory, saying that the system may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna, Razdan pass, Zojila etc.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT official said, adding, “farmers are advised to withheld irrigation and fertilizer application and drain out excess water from Orchards and fields during the above period.”

He said significant drop in day temperature is expected during the period.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)