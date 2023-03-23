Srinagar, March 23: In a first, Night Bus Service to start in Srinagar on different routes to facilitate general public.

In this regard, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today convened a meeting of officers to chalk out plan for induction of SRTC Bus for night transport service.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, City; General Manager JKSRTC and other officers.

Addressing the officers, Div Com directed JK SRTC to spare more than fourteen busses which shall run on different routes of Srinagar to facilitate general public after dusk when public transport usually remains unavailable to commuters.

Div Com also directed RTO Kashmir to identify routes to ply SRTC buses besides he instructed him to frame the time schedule simultaneously and submit same by today.

Also, Div Com instructed concerned Smart City officer to pace up the ongoing works and remove debris and material from roads to avoid bottleneck obstacles.

During the meeting, it was informed that the bus service will be available upto 10 PM in night.