Srinagar: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has started the admission process for Class 2022 with the release of application form on its official website nift.ac.in.

The applications are invited for various undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD programmes at the 17 campuses of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir too has a NIFT campus which is offering four different courses including three Bachelor programmes and one Masters programme.

NIFT Srinagar will teach these courses in the next academic session from its new state-of-the art campus which is coming up at Ompora Budgam at a cost of Rs 287 crore.

The last date for application is January 17 2022 and candidates can apply until 22 January by paying a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India can apply till 30 April.

Final-year students too can apply. There is no minimum marks criterion. However, guidelines regarding the age limit for various programmes should be followed.

Reservations are available as per the guidelines of the central government.

The entrance tests for all the programs are on 6 February, 2022.

NIFT Srinagar has been teaching two courses till 2021. Now, two more courses have been introduced for class 2022

Courses offered at NIFT Srinagar and Eligibility

A) Bachelor of Design (BDes) in Fashion Design (4 years), B) BDes in Accessory Design (4 years), C) BDes in Fashion Communication (4 years). The candidate should have a minimum qualification of plus two or an AICTE-approved diploma of at least three years.

D) Master of Fashion Management (MFM) – (2 years); graduation of NIFT/NID diploma of at least three years.

Each course has 34 seats for NIFT Srinagar. Besides, 12 additional seats have been reserved in every course for natives of Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The aspiring students can visit the NIFT Srinagar campus at SIDCO Electronic Complex Rangreth, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir-191132 during office hours Monday to Friday (10AM to 5pm) for more details or contact on phone numbers 9906613355, 908692202 or write to us on email [email protected] and [email protected]

The entrance tests for all the programs have been scheduled on 6 February at various centres around the country including Srinagar and Jammu. The results would be announced by the second week of March.

The situation test, group discussion and interview would be held in April and the final list would be published in May.

Model questions and syllabus have been published on the website. Details about scholarship and other benefits can also be downloaded from the website