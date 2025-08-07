NIFT Sgr honours local weavers

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 07: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar today celebrated the 11th National Handloom Day with a vibrant and culturally rich programme dedicated to honouring the region’s weavers and promoting the heritage of Indian handlooms.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Higher Education, Shantmanu, was the chief guest on the occasion while Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, was the guest of honour.

Other participants included Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director, School Education and Professor Monika Gupta, Director, NIFT Srinagar along with artisans, weavers and senior officials from the departments of industry, skill development and education.

In his address, Shantmanu lauded NIFT Srinagar for its commendable role in bridging young design talent with India’s rich handloom legacy. He praised the faculty, students and staff for their dedication and remarked that “NIFT Srinagar has emerged as one of the finest institutions in the region and is the best campus among 19 NIFT campuses.”

The celebration included screening of short films produced by NIFT Srinagar on handloom heritage and inspirational success stories of weavers, highlighting the resilience and creative spirit of the sector. A special felicitation ceremony titled “Rich Hands to Weavers” honoured the local artisans for their invaluable contribution. Besides, certificates were also distributed among the students and trainees who had completed handloom-related training programmes.

The highlight of the event was a student-led fashion show, where models walked the ramp in garments crafted from traditional handloom textiles, seamlessly merging heritage with contemporary design. In the sidelines of the grand event, Professor Monika Gupta emphasised the importance of design education in supporting traditional craft communities.