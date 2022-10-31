Srinagar, Oct 31: The National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) Srinagar on Monday organised a day-long event to observe the Vigilance Awareness day at Ompora campus, Budgam.

The theme of the event was ‘Stand against Corruption- freedom from corruption for a prosperous nation and was organized to sensitize the students and youth to stand against corruption for a developed nation.

The event was organized in backdrop of the Vigilance Awareness Week-2022, observed from October 31 to November 6.

During the event, the director NIFT Srinagar, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani presented his welcome address and said that the India was at forefront to eradicate the corruption for which the country has taken several initiatives to nip the evil from bud.

“Our Constitution also ensures us corruption free, transparent and accountable governance if we all follow proper procedures,” he said.

He said the initiatives like RTI Act and Public Service Guarantee Act are some of the major tools of empowerment for the general public which can ensure corruption free governance.

“With the help of these tools, governance and administration is becoming transparent and accountable,” he said.

The Director NIFT said the IT disruptions have also played a role to reduce corruption noting that NIFT Srinagar has already adopted 100 percent e-governance model in its functioning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Wani who was the Chief Guest at the occasion said that the corruption has been there from the inception of the world and stressed that fight against corruption starts within an individual.

He said the Vigilance Awareness week is observed to encourage all stakeholders to collectively participate to fight against corruption.

“The aim of this programme is to raise awareness regarding the existing causes and gravity of the threat posed by the corruption,” he said.

SSP ACB spoke in length and breadth about different types of corruption its causes, consequences and its impact on individual and societal impact as well.

During his speech he also sensitized the students about the ways and means of how to prevent corruption and called for constitution of departmental internal vigilance mechanism in all the departments.

Meanwhile, Regional Director Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Dr Aijaz Ashraf in his address laid stress on active participation of mases to eradicate the menace of corruption.

Stating that corruption was rampant in all sectors, he said there has been a considerable change in the work culture in government offices after the ACB firmly stood against corrupt practices.

“ACB has made its impact due to which we are witnessing a major change in government sector but ACB alone cannot do it unless our society joins its hands to nip the evil from bud,” he said.

Later in his address, CPO ACB Srinagar, Ghulam Jeelani Dar termed corruption as a “white collar crime” and urged the youth to come forward to eradicate corruption and act as responsible citizens of the a “proud nation.”

At the end, the students of NIFT presented a Nukad to highlight the different types of corrupt practices adopted at various places varying from hospitals to railway stations.

They sensitised the audience about the corrupt practices and its prevention in an innovative and creative manner.

The programme was conducted by Assistant Director NIFT Srinagar, Ishtiya