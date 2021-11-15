Srinagar: In the ongoing NIFF Youth Football League 2021, two matches were played at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium Srinagar on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first match was played between Ganderbal Academy and Arco FA which was won by Ganderbal FA by own goal conceded by Arco and the MOM was awarded to Zahid Zahoor of Ganderbal Academy.

The second match of the day was played between Bandipora FA and Kashmir United FA which was won by Bandipora FA by one goal to nil and the scorer for Bandipora FA was Zahir Saleem.









KM/UMAR GANIE

Both the scorers received MOM awards of Rs 1500 cash and a memento.

Chairman NIFF Bashir A Malik and Advisor Abdul Hameed Banday hailed the Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul for extending her support in organising the League.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her approach and support towards the game and especially to players will surely help to take this game further,” they added.

Notably, the Youth Football League is being organised by NIFF J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council, is being sponsored by New J&K Roadways and supported by The Kashmir Monitor, JK Stories, Color Curve and Frisk Film Production as its broadcasters of the League.