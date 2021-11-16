In the ongoing NIFF Youth Football League 2021 two matches were played at Synthetic Turf Football Stadium in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The first match was played between Downtown and Baramulla FA which was won by Baramulla FA by a solitary goal by Suhail Khurshid who was later adjourned Player of the Match.

The Chief Guest of the match was renowned Adventure & Mountaineering Sports promoter Rouf Tramboo who needs no introduction in Sports Fraternity.





The second match of the day was played between Burnhall FA and DPS Budgam FA which was won by Burnhall by 6-3.

The Player of the Match award was jointly given to Mumeez Ashraf of Burnhall and Essa Anim of DPS by Famous Olympic Icon Gul Mustafa who was the Chief Guest of the match.

Both the awards carry Rs 1500 cash and a memento which is being sponsored by New JK Roadways.

The League is first of its kind initiative taken by NIFF for providing ample platform to junior age group players.

The Youth Football League is being organised by NIFF J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council and is being sponsored by New JK Roadways, supported by The Kashmir Monitor, JK Stories, Color Curve and Frisk Film Production as League broadcasters and Department of Health J&K.