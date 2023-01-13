JAMMU: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that entire terror ecosystem will be wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said while chairing review meeting with security agencies and top officials of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, chief secretary A K Mehta, northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi and director general of police Dilbag Singh were also present.

On a day-long visit to Jammu to review the security situation, Shah said “A time-bound action plan has been drawn up, which envisages tightening of security grid across all areas of Jammu division, within three months.”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe all terror attacks in the Jammu region from the past one-and-a-half years,

He said the meeting took a 360-degree view of the prevailing situation and held threadbare discussion on the terror support system.

Security agencies have assured him of foolproof security in the Union Territory, he added.

Shah’s itinerary for the Jammu trip also included a visit to Dhangri village to meet the family of victims of the Jan 1 & 2 terror attacks. However adverse weather conditions prevented Shah from proceeding to Rajouri.

He spoke to the affected families on phone from Jammu.

“There was a bad weather advisory for next three days. I will come again and surely meet the families of Rajouri attack victims. Today, I spoke to the bereaved families over phone and assured them of all support. I am glad that despite losing dear ones, they are ready to fight terror with full vigour,” he said.