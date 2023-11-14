National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized land belonging to an incarcerated individual in twin villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials informed news agency KS that land measuring 1 Kanal and 10.5 Marlas under Survey Number 176 out of total area of 8 Kanals and 6 Marlas at Begum Bagh, village Kralpora, District Pulwama, belonging to one Mohammad Tika Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan, a resident of Singoo Narbal Pulwama (presently possessed by co-sharers).

The property, the officials informed, has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court vide order dated 30.09.2023.