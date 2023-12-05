The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir regarding the conspiracy linked to Pakistan-backed terrorist organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda offshoots.

According to an NIA spokesperson, the operations targeted eight locations in seven districts—Poonch, Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Srinagar within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sites raided were residential premises associated with hybrid militants and Overground Workers (OGWs) linked to newly-formed affiliates and offshoots of banned militant groups.