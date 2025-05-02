NIA chief visits Pahalgam attack site

Pahalgam, May 1: Chief of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Date, on Thursday inspected the site of the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran here, officials said.

Date also discussed with senior officials of the anti-terror agency probing the case, they said.

The NIA had on April 27 taken over the terrorist attack case in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. The agency has also intensified the search for evidence and questioned scores of eyewitnesses to unravel the terror conspiracy, the officials said.

After the dastardly terror attack, a team of NIA officials led by its inspector general (IG) was rushed to the site to assist the local police, they said.

The officials said that the NIA teams have been camping at the attack site.

The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG, and a superintendent of police from the agency, are examining people who had seen the horrific attack unfold before their eyes at the picturesque Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the targeted attack, a group of terrorists killed male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides, or just picnicking with their families, including young children and parents, at the meadow.

NIA teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the attack that has shocked the nation.

The eyewitnesses have been questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events, the officials said.

Separate teams of NIA officials have been visiting across the country to seek details from survivors of the terror attack, said to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the officials said.

Initial investigations into the massacre indicate that the number of terrorists involved could range from five to seven, they said, adding the attackers were also aided by at least two local militants who received training in Pakistan.

Security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists suspected of being involved in the attack. The trio, all from Pakistan, are said to be Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha, the officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh each for information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists.

The probe suggested that the terrorists used body cameras to record their barbaric act, the officials said, quoting eyewitnesses.