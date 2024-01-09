SRINAGAR: Two residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their involvement in a militant conspiracy case.

Affiliated with an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the accused, including Habibullah Malik, are accused of conspiring to carry out violent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir using sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms.

The chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, includes Habibullah Malik, Hilal Yaqooob Deva, and Musaib Fayaz Baba, both from Shopian. The case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) was registered suo-motu by the NIA on June 21, 2022, and relates to a conspiracy by various proscribed militancy organisations to spread fear, terror, and disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigations reveal that the trio conspired to carry out terrorist attacks on security forces and others in the region to wage war against the Government of India,” the official statement reads.

“Habibullah Malik was an active Commander of Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed LeT terror outfit. He was engaged in motivating vulnerable Kashmiri youth to join the TRF/LeT for carrying out terrorist activities in J&K,” the statement adds.

According to NIA investigations, Habibullah radicalized Hilal and Musiab, who then worked as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for him. Under Habibullah’s directions, the OGWs collected and transported funds and weapons to support militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The case relates to a conspiracy hatched physically as well as in cyberspace by various proscribed militancy organisations to spread fear and militancy and disrupt peace in J&K,” it reads.

The conspiracy is part of larger plans by banned militant outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, involving indoctrination of local youth and mobilisation of overground workers to disturb peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the various banned terrorist organizations floating new outfits to carry out their terror-related activities in J&K, the NIA has stepped up its crackdown and investigations in the region in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA has intensified its crackdown and investigations in the region, targeting outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF, and others. These outfits are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.