NIA agrees to let Er Rashid take oath as MP

New Delhi, July 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent for jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, to take oath as MP on July 25. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the plea on Tuesday.

Rashid, the MP from Baramulla who has been arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. A special court here on June 22 had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

On Monday, the NIA’s counsel said Rashid should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid must complete everything within a day.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Last month, Engineer Rashid filed a plea in a Delhi court for interim bail.

His move came on the heels of his victory in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, where he triumphed over former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Er. Rashid secured a remarkable win, garnering over 2 lakh votes more than his closest rival in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Despite being behind bars, his political power has resonated deeply with voters in the region.

Article 99 of the Constitution mandates that every Member of Parliament must take an oath before the President before commencing their duties. Accordingly, Rashid’s legal counsel, advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, has petitioned the court for interim bail or custody parole to enable his client to fulfill this constitutional obligation.

The matter was heard in the special Patiala House Court in Delhi, with arguments underway and further proceedings scheduled for the following day. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to respond to the application.