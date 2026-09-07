NHM staff call 72-hour strike from Sep 9

Srinagar: Employees of the National Health Mission across Jammu and Kashmir have called a 72-hour strike from September 9, saying a final deadline given to the government passed without a firm reply.

The joint coordination body of NHM staff says workers at district, block and field level — including those under the tuberculosis programme — will stay off duty. Office-bearers say earlier representations, and a two-day strike in April, did not close the file on regularisation, pay and service benefits.

A separate NHM employees’ grouping has fixed September 17 as its own last date for action and has warned of a Union Territory-wide strike from September 18 if those issues remain open. The two notices land in the same week as the intern doctors’ stipend agitation, raising the prospect of wider disruption in public health services if talks do not move.