Srinagar: National Health Mission staff across Jammu and Kashmir will observe a 72-hour strike from Wednesday after saying a deadline given to the government passed without a written settlement.
The joint coordination body of NHM employees says workers at district, block and field level will join the stir, including those posted under the tuberculosis programme. Office-bearers argue that earlier petitions — and a two-day walkout in April — did not close the file on regularisation, pay parity and other service benefits.
A separate NHM employees’ grouping has set 17 September as its own last date for action and has warned of a Union Territory-wide strike from 18 September if those issues remain open.
The notice lands in the same week as MBBS and BDS interns continue a stipend agitation and veterinary students press a similar demand. Health centres that lean on NHM field staff could see thinner outpatient and outreach cover if the Wednesday–Friday stoppage goes ahead.
NHM employees to stay off work for 72 hours from Sep 9
Srinagar: National Health Mission staff across Jammu and Kashmir will observe a 72-hour strike from Wednesday after saying a deadline given to the government passed without a written settlement.