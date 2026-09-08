NHM employees to stay off work for 72 hours from Sep 9

Srinagar: National Health Mission staff across Jammu and Kashmir will observe a 72-hour strike from Wednesday after saying a deadline given to the government passed without a written settlement.

The joint coordination body of NHM employees says workers at district, block and field level will join the stir, including those posted under the tuberculosis programme. Office-bearers argue that earlier petitions — and a two-day walkout in April — did not close the file on regularisation, pay parity and other service benefits.

A separate NHM employees’ grouping has set 17 September as its own last date for action and has warned of a Union Territory-wide strike from 18 September if those issues remain open.

The notice lands in the same week as MBBS and BDS interns continue a stipend agitation and veterinary students press a similar demand. Health centres that lean on NHM field staff could see thinner outpatient and outreach cover if the Wednesday–Friday stoppage goes ahead.