National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for 80 posts of General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Manager.

Interested candidates can apply online.

The candidates are advised to check the NHAI website regularly. The Corrigendum/Addendum/Cancellation to the notification, if any, shall be published on the NHAI website only.

Details regarding age limit, eligibility criteria, other conditions, etc may be accessed from http://nhai.gov.in.

Applicants who are willing to serve anywhere in India may only apply. Once they determine if they are eligible for NHAI General Manager, Deputy General Manager, and Manager Posts then start to apply online through the above-mentioned link. Candidates will be selected on Deputation & Promotion basis.

Number of posts:

* General Manager- Technical (Deputation) – 15 posts

* General Manager- Technical (Promotion) – 08 posts

* DGM- Technical (Deputation) – 26 posts

* Manager-Technical (Deputation) – 31 posts

* Total – 80 posts

NHAI Careers Academic Qualification:

* Aspirants should hold a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.

NHAI Jobs Age Limit:

* Candidates applying for deputation posts should not exceed 56 years of age.

NHAI Recruitment Selection Process:

* Written Test

* Interview

Pay Scale for NHAI Recruitment 2022:

* General Manager- Technical (Deputation) & General Manager- Technical (Promotion) -Rs 1,23,100-Rs.2,15,900/-

* DGM- Technical (Deputation) – Rs 78,800-Rs.2,09,200/-

* Manager-Technical (Deputation) – Rs 67,700-Rs.2,08,700/-

How to apply for the National Highway Authority of India Jobs 2022?

* Open the NHAI notification using the link below

* Read all the details carefully

* If eligible, click on the NHAI Apply online link provided below

* Click on the vacancies on the home page

* A new page will open with NHAI Manager Recruitment apply online link

* Fill the application form without any mistakes

* Pay the application fee if required

* Finally, press the submit button

* And, Take a printout of the application form

National Highways Authority of India was set up by an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988 “An Act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto”. It has been entrusted with the National Highways Development Project, which along with other minor projects, has vested in it 50329 km of National Highways for development, maintenance, and management. Our objective is to ensure that all contract awards and procurements conform to the best industry practices regarding the transparency of the process, adoption of bid criteria to ensure healthy competition in the award of contracts, implementation of projects conform to best quality requirements and the highway system is maintained to ensure best user comfort and convenience.