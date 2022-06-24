National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications from candidates to fill up the posts of Deputy General Manager, Manager, Hindi Officer, and others.

Interested candidates can visit NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in.

Here are the details:

Company: NHAI

Posts Available: Deputy General Manager, Manager, Hindi Officer

Number of vacancies: 4

Job Location: New Delhi

(1) Post: Deputy General Manager (Legal)

Number of Vacancies:

01

Mode of Recruitment:

Deputation

Salary:

PB-3 (Rs.15600- 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.7600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 12 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Qualification and Experience:

Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute

9 Years’ experience in the Pay Scale of Pay Band-3 (Rs. 15,600-39,100) with Grade Pay Rs.5400/- or equivalent or higher out of which 6 years experience in the field of law related to contractual matters/ arbitration/ legislative matters/ land acquisition.

(2) Post: Manager (Legal)

Number of Vacancies:

04

Mode of Recruitment:

Deputation

Salary:

PB-3 (Rs.15600 – 39100) with Grade Pay Rs.6600/- (Pre-revised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 11 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Qualification and Experience:

Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute

05 years experience in the field of law related to contractual matters/arbitration / legislative matters/land acquisition.

(3) Post: Hindi Officer

Number of Vacancies:

01

Mode of Recruitment:

Deputation

Salary:

PB-3, (Rs.15600-39100) with Grade Pay Rs.5400 [Prerevised in CDA pattern, equivalent to Pay Level 10 of the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC)

Qualification:

Candidates should hold-

Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level; OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level; OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi and English as subjects at the degree level; OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi Medium and English as a subject at the degree level. OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with English Medium and Hindi as a subject at the degree level

Optional Requirements:

Knowledge at the level of Matriculation of a recognized Board or equivalent.

Degree or Diploma in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa from a recognized University.

Required Experience:

Five years’ experience in using/applying terminology in Hindi.

Translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa, preferably of technical or scientific literature.

Age limit:

Candidates should be not more than 56 years of age.

Instructions:

The posts mentioned, carry all India service liability. Hence, those willing to serve in location PAN India may only apply.

The applicants who apply for the post concerning the advertisement shall not be allowed to withdraw their candidature.

In case of selection on a deputation basis, applicants who are more than 56 years of age as of the last date for receipt of applications need not apply.

Those applicants who are due to retire from their parent cadre within two years, as on the closing date for receipt of applications also need not apply.

Internal officers of NHAI, who fulfill the eligibility conditions prescribed in the advertisement, may also apply. In case of selection, their appointment will be on a promotional basis.

Accordingly, the internal/ regular officers of NHAI who are in the direct line of promotion shall not be considered for appointment on a deputation basis.

The period of deputation, shall ordinarily not be more than a duration of 5 years.

SC/ST/Minority Community / Women/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, are encouraged and most welcome to apply.

The crucial date for eligibility determination shall be the last date prescribed for the receipt of the online applications.

Applicants working in Public Sector Banks may refer to NHAI Circulars regarding Pay Structure

Selection Process:

Selection of the applicants is to be done on a Deputation basis.

How to Apply:

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: 11.05.2022 (10.00 AM)

Last Date for submission of Online application: 24.06.2022 (6.00 PM)

Applicants are to apply ONLINE only at the official website nhai.gov.in.

Applicants are to fill up the required details and submit the final application after attaching all the necessary documents.