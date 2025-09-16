‘NH Closure’: Kashmir stares at economic meltdown

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is staring at an economic crisis as the horticulture sector is gasping for breath.

Prolonged blockade of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is gradually leading to the collapse of the apple economy in Kashmir. Experts have warned that the crisis could have a ripple effect on other sectors, given horticulture’s crucial role in the J&K economy. Official figures reveal that agriculture and allied sectors account for more than 78 percent of the Union Territory’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), providing livelihood to over 13 lakh families.

Noted business leader Shaqeel Qalander said the current disruption could have long-term consequences. “After the tourism debacle, the horticulture sector is the only hope since it generates revenue for the populace of Kashmir. Other sectors and industries may also take a hit if the sector faces any kind of loss,” he said. He urged the government to step in urgently. “The government should calculate the losses and find an alternative to the highway. People can’t afford to let a sector that contributes significantly to the UT’s GDP collapse under logistical challenges,” he said.

President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), Javed Ahmad Tenga, said the losses could be much more than estimated. “Its impact is going to be too much. Once the highway opens, one can estimate scores of loaded trucks stranded and a huge quantity of apples have rotted, ” he said.

The highway was shut in late August following landslides and bad weather. Though light motor vehicles were allowed through after September 8, heavy trucks carrying early varieties of apples — known for their shorter shelf life — are still stuck.

On an average day, around 1,500 apple trucks roll out of Parimpora towards markets in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. But with the highway closed, the mandi’s warehouses are overflowing, traders have stopped procurement, and the piles of unsold fruit are beginning to spoil. “It means a big blow to the horticulture sector. It is the peak season now, and some varieties might have already rotted,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashir, Chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-cum-Dealers Union, pointing to stacked crates emitting a faint sour smell.

In Shopian, frustration runs even deeper. Mohammad Amin Peer, president of the Shopian fruit mandi, said more than 700 trucks from the district alone are stranded. “We have already lost over ₹700 crore. This is our peak harvest window, and the delay is devastating,” he said, as growers around him shook their heads in dismay.

Growers and traders warn that unless immediate steps are taken to clear the trucks and ensure smooth passage, the Valley’s apple economy — which supports lakhs of families — faces unprecedented losses this season.

Minister for Agriculture Production Department and Horticulture, Javid Ahmad Dar, said he is taking the issue with the Lieutenant Governor Manjo Sinha and the traffic department to allow traffic from Srinagar to Jammu for the next two days. “I talked to the Lieutenant Governor and the traffic department and urged them to allow traffic from Srinagar to Jammu for the next two days so that these stranded trucks reach the fruit mandis. A lot of fruit might have rotten, and it is estimated that the loss is more than Rs 5-6 crores,” he said.

Dar said the growers and dealers are in distress following the closure of the highway.