SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has decided to update signboards along the National Highway by incorporating the local language, Urdu, alongside English and Hindi.

This change will be implemented in the upcoming working season to ensure better accessibility for travelers. Notably, Urdu was one of the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir, recognized alongside Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, and English.

The J&K Official Languages Bill, 2020, passed by the Indian Parliament, granted official status to these languages for administrative and communication purposes in the region.

Currently, the signboards installed in the Area of Responsibility (AoR) of BRO’s Project Beacon are written in English and Hindi.

In response to an RTI query, BRO has confirmed that corrections will be made to include Urdu, considering the linguistic demographics of the region.

The decision is part of an effort to improve communication and clarity for all commuters, it said. “The inclusion of Urdu aligns with the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC:67), which emphasize the importance of bilingual or multilingual road signs for improved safety. By adding Urdu, BRO aims to make road signage more user-friendly for residents who primarily use the language,” it added.

“Future signboards within the jurisdiction of Project Beacon will follow this multilingual approach,” it added. “Urdu will be incorporated as a standard language alongside English and Hindi on all newly installed signboards,” the BRO said.

This measure is expected to assist local commuters, making directions and road instructions more accessible to a broader section of the population. BRO has outlined that the necessary corrections will be made in the next working season. The project will ensure that new signboards conform to this policy, helping travelers navigate roads more efficiently. The initiative reflects an effort to enhance road safety and improve ease of travel for local residents. The updated signboards will be placed along NH-1 in accordance with the planned schedule, ensuring that all necessary modifications are completed in a timely manner—(KNO)