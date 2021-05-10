NGOs on the frontline: After Athrout, ‘Ehsaas International’ too coming up with makeshift COVID hospitals in Kashmir

Srinagar: When people are literally gasping for breath, the local charities have come as a whiff of fresh air.

After a similar initiative by Athrout, another Kashmir-based NGO ‘Ehsaas International’ too is coming up with makeshift COVID hospitals in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir government.

‘Ehsaas International’ is coming up with three 50 bedded COVID facilities in Srinagar. The hospitals will have all modern facilities including oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, internet, and LCD projectors besides indoor games for recreation.

“The SMC has provided us space for three community marriage halls at Babademb, Nowshera, Hyderpora for these centers. Besides we have also been provided generators by them,” General Secretary and Founder Ehsaas International Hakim Mohammad Ilyas told The Kashmir Monitor.

However, the NGO will be handling only moderately ill patients. “After getting discharged from the tertiary care hospitals, the moderately ill patients can be handled by us and provided with the required oxygen support and medical care. This will leave the hospital space open for other critically ill patients,” Hakim said.

The NGO has 60 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for COVID patients.

“We have ordered 150 more oxygen concentrators. They are expected to arrive soon. Also, more than 50 doctors and 150 paramedical staff have tied up with us. We will assign them duty on a rotational basis,” he said.

The NGO has involved the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, which will also provide the required support in the COVID Hospitals.

“We have also received good financial support from the people. They have been generous towards our cause,” Hakim said.

Last week, a noted Srinagar based Charity organization, Athrout in collaboration with district administration was the first one to set up a 100 bedded COVID facility at Haj House within a short span of three days.

Given the sharp spike in COVID positive cases, the healthcare infrastructure is getting overwhelmed with a huge flow of patients in Kashmir. There is no availability of hospital beds and ICU spaces are shrinking. In such a situation, many patients who are moderately ill are being sent home, jeopardizing their recovery.

On the other hand, the oxygen concentrators are getting scarce, and procuring oxygen cylinders has become a difficult task for the attendants of patients and families of COVID positive patients.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 5190 new positive cases of COVID-19. They include 1770 from the Jammu division and 3420 from the Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 216932 . 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday.

Moreover, 2423 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 624 from Jammu Division and 1799 from Kashmir Division.