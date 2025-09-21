Next-Gen GST Reforms to Begin Tomorrow, PM Modi Calls It a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the Next-Generation GST reforms will come into effect from tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

He described the reforms as a “GST saving festival” that will simplify taxation, boost growth, and benefit families across India.

Addressing the nation PM Modi said, “Navratri festivities are commencing. I extend my best wishes to all of you. From the first day of Navratri, the country is taking an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and development. New GST reforms will be implemented since tomorrow’s sunrise.”

He added, “These reforms will bring happiness to every family and accelerate India’s growth story. In this festive season, everyone will have something sweet to celebrate. Farmers, women, youth, and the poor will all benefit greatly.”

Recalling past difficulties, the Prime Minister said, “When India embarked on GST reform in 2017, it marked the beginning of creating a new history. For decades, traders and citizens were entangled in a web of octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise, VAT, and service tax. Transporting goods from one city to another was costly and cumbersome. Millions of companies and households bore the brunt of these taxes.”

He further added, “From tomorrow, the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ begins across the country. Your savings will increase, and you will be able to buy more of the things you like. Every state will become an equal partner in India’s development journey.”