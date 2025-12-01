Newly-elected MPs from J&K sworn in as RS members

Srinagar : Three newly elected Rajya Sabha members from Jammu & Kashmir were administered the oath of office by the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the House, C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Monday.

National Conference leader Sajad Ahmad Kichloo was the first to take oath among MPs elected in the J&K Rajya Sabha polls. He chose Urdu as the language for his oath. He was followed by Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi.

Oberoi, a Sikh, took oath in Punjabi. Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan took oath after Oberoi.

Another Rajya Sabha member from Jammu & Kashmir, Sat Sharma, had already been administered the oath by the Vice President earlier.

With these oaths paving the way for their formal entry into the Rajya Sabha, Jammu & Kashmir now witnesses the return of its representatives to the House after a gap of more than four years.

The Union Territory’s previous Rajya Sabha members – Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Muhammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh Manhas, and Nazir Ahmad Laway—had completed their terms in February 2021..