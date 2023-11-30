Jammu is currently abuzz with cricket fever as it is hosting matches of the Legend League Cricket (LLC) Season-2. The LLC is a Twenty20 cricket league featuring retired cricket players. Last year, the LLC had recorded 16 million-plus unique viewers on the digital streaming platforms in India and its digital footprints have also crossed 600 million fans across the world. Therefore, it is now a significant international cricket event for the Union Territory of J&K after several decades. The tournament has attracted renowned international players, marking what many are calling “the beginning of a new sporting era for Jammu and Kashmir.” Beyond the immediate impact on the local economy, the tournament sends a powerful message about the region’s sporting prowess and its capacity to host international events. The Legends League cricketers gracing the tournament include notable names like Martin Guptill, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk, Devon Smith, Rusty Theron, Tilakratne Dilshan, Harbhajan Singh, Nikhil Chopra and more. These seasoned players bring their wealth of experience and skill to the cricketing landscape of Jammu, providing local enthusiasts with an opportunity to witness world-class cricketing action on their home turf. Moreover, the international players took a refreshing break from their intense tournament schedule to enjoy a leisurely round of golf at the scenic Jammu Tawi Golf Course on Tuesday. The photographs of the cricket players on the golf course had gone viral on social media. This not only showcases the camaraderie among these cricketing legends but also highlights the sporting facilities and attractions that Jammu has to offer. It suggests that the region can become a regular host for national and international tournaments. It is no secret that golf tourism can diversify J&K’s tourism offerings. The region’s natural beauty combined with world-class golf courses can attract a niche segment of travelers who seek both luxury and leisure. The influx of golf tourists brings in revenue through high-end hotel bookings, dining, shopping and other leisure activities. This additional revenue stream can bolster the local economy, support small businesses and create employment opportunities in the hospitality and service sectors. The government’s emphasis on achieving excellence in organizing international sporting events aligns with the broader goal of promoting sports culture and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. Hosting events like the Legends League Cricket not only showcases the region’s capabilities but also encourages active participation in sports, contributing to the holistic development of individuals and the community. The exposure to international standards, interactions with cricketing legends, and the overall excitement generated by such events are crucial elements in shaping the sporting aspirations of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The presence of international cricket stars provides inspiration for aspiring young cricketers in the region. It serves as a platform for talent identification and encourages youth engagement in sports. Hosting an international cricket event puts Jammu on the global sports map. It showcases the region’s infrastructure, hospitality and organisational capabilities to a wider audience. It will also help Jammu in attracting future international sporting events.