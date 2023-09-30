SRINAGAR: Director of School Education Kashmir on Saturday ordered a change in school timing for all educational institutions within the municipal limits of Srinagar city from October 01.

According to an order, the new timings for all schools will be from 9 am to 3 pm from tomorrow.

“In supersession of all previous orders, it is hereby ordered that all the government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, from Oct 01,” reads the order.

(With inputs from KNO)