SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 27: A newly constructed radiology block was inaugurated at the Central Veterinary Hospital (CVH) Srinagar to address long-standing challenges in providing accurate and timely diagnosis for animals in the region.

The Radiology Block aimed to enhance radio-diagnostic services marks a significant advancement in veterinary healthcare services for pets in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Ahsan Pardesi, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Lal Chowk, alongside officers including Dr. Parvinder Singh Sudan, Director of Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir and Dr. Syed Altaf Gilani, Superintendent of the Hospital. MLA Lalchowk praised the all round development of the department and announced providing an ambulance out of CDF for CVH besides extending every possible help. He also requested the authorities to start a dedicated service for rescuing abandoned animals.

This new facility is designed to meet the growing radio-diagnostic needs of pet owners, reflecting a notable increase in demand for advanced veterinary care over recent years. The establishment of this block is expected to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services that will enhance the overall health management of pets, ensuring timely and accurate diagnosis.

The introduction of specialized radio-diagnostic services is anticipated to significantly improve treatment outcomes for pets suffering from various conditions that require imaging techniques such as X-rays and ultrasounds. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of local authorities towards animal welfare but also aims to elevate the standard of veterinary practices within the region. With this new facility, the Central Veterinary Hospital aims to become a leading center for pet healthcare in Kashmir, fostering an environment where both pet owners and their beloved animals can receive comprehensive medical attention tailored to their specific needs.