Srinagar, Feb 12: Power Development Department (PDD) is likely to take a call on the modification of the power curtailment schedule a week before the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Sources in the department said that it may consider a slight modification in the ongoing power curtailment schedule a week before the commencement of the Ramadhan.

“As of now, PDD has not taken any call for revising the power curtailment schedule. But if there will be any proposal of modification in the schedule, the department will take a call a week before the commencement of the holy month Ramadhan if required,” sources said.

The official sources further said that it had already reduced the curtailments in the majority of the areas.

It further said, “As of now, we have sufficient power available,e and we are catering the sambyth the ongoing power curtailment schedule. We have also reduced the power curtailment in many areas of the Kashmir region.”

Pertinently, the Power Development Department (PDD) has been able to produce only 24 Megawatts (MWs) of electricity against the total capacity of around 250 MWs from the power plants of the Kashmir region.

A top official from JKSPDC had said that it was producing only around 60 MW of power from the Kashmir power plants that have a power generation capacity of around 250 MW.

There is a total power generation capacity of around 1200 MW from the power projects of Jammu and Kashmir and 2250 MW from NHPC.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir faced a power generation shortage of nearly 80 Percent in November and December.

From across the regions, PDD was generating only 200-260 MW of power from all power projects in Jammu and Kashmir.