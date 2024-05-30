New Leak Suggests Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Will Feature Bigger Battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are expected to hit the global market soon. While we wait for the official statements, there ae several speculations doing rounds on the internet. According to the latest rumours, the screenshots of the FCC records show that Galaxy Z Flip 6 might have a better battery life. The documents suggest a subtle but potentially significant upgrade in battery capacity for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

After the success of the previous Samsung Fold and Flip flagships, the users are keen to know about the upcoming devices and what new updates and features they will offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked battery capacity

The flagship has been appreciated for the innovation of both hardware and software specifications. But the battery in the line-up of the Samsung Galaxy Flip was a bit frowned upon. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to boost the modest battery life of the predecessor. Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a 3,700 mAh battery.

The rumour has it that the upcoming Flip flagship might offer a better battery life. The speculations are that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 might pack a 4,000 mAH battery. The projection was made after the smartphone made its way through FCC certification. Additionally, the certification also suggests a dual-battery setup, totalling near to 3,887 mAh.

However, the device is unlikely to feature an accelerated charging capability, remaining consistent with its predecessor’s 25W fast charging support. Moreover, the certification also suggests that the upcoming smartphone is likely to sport the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and optimised display components.

Expected camera details

According to the report, published in 91mobiles, the device has been spotted on the BIS and Camera FV-5 certifications. The listing suggests that the primary sensor will be with a 12.5-megapixel resolution, which is said to refer to a 50-megapixel camera with pixel binning. The sensor could have a 5.4mm focal length and support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). As compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s a 12-megapixel primary camera, the specs considering a 50-megapixel main rear camera would be a notable upgrade for this device.

The display of the device is speculated to include a 3.4-inch cover display with the inner folding display expected to be 6.7-inch. The leaks also include that the body of this device will be slightly thicker than the previous version. It has also been speculated that the Galaxy Flip 6 colours will have a number of colours to choose from. These colours might include, Light Blue, Light Green, Silver, and Yellow.

