SRINAGAR: A new Hindustani classical raga has redefined the world of music.

Raga Bhajan-eshwari is named after Pandit Bhajan Sopori, the saint of Santoor, who passed away last year.

Abhay Sopori, who represents the 300-year-old Santoor legacy of the fabled Sufiana Gharana of Kashmir, introduced the new raga at the 100th-year celebrations of Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh at Varanasi.

“The new raga is basically the bhajan i.e. devotion and prayer of Eshwar, the ultimate divine and supreme power. And this combination makes Raga Bhajaneshwari,” he said.

Abhay presented Aalap and Jod followed by Vilambit Gat in Jhaptaal, Bandish in Madhyalaya Ektaal, and Drut Gat in Teentaal.

His performance marked mellifluous playing, lightning tempo, clarity and accuracy of Raga exposition, and nuances of the Sopori Baaj (style), the unique format of Classical Santoor playing created by Pandit Bhajan Sopori with all the essential technical and stylistic nuances of both the Gayaki and Tantrakari Angs such as Meends, Gamaks, Glides, Taans, Bols, Chhand and Laya patterns, etc. demonstrating his traditional Shaivaite – Sufi Parampara (tradition).

Abhay also sang the new Bandish: “Tore Bin Me Kuch Bhe Nahi, Tu Hai Data, Tu He Gyata, Kripa Karo Hay Guruwar”.

On the work front, Abhay’s film `UnWoman’ is set to hit the theaters on May 5

Abhay composed both music and a background score for the film. There is only one song in the movie. That song is played at different intervals. This is the first release of Abhay this year. Later this year, his second Bollywood movie will hit the theaters.

The story of `UnWoman’ revolves around a transgender, her struggles, stigma, and social ostracization. The award-winning film is written and directed by Pallavi Roy and produced by Gunjan Goel. Starring Bhagwan Tiwari, Sarthak Narula, Kanak Garg, Girish Pal Singh, and Karan Maan, the movie will hit screens on May 5.

Last year, Abhay made his OTT debut with `Tanaav’ which premiered on SonyLiv.