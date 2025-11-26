New India won’t bow against terror : PM

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that new India does not bow against terrorism and that it is committed to peace, but won’t compromise on its security.

Addressing a programme on the 350th Martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Kurukshetra, PM Modi said that India preaches the message of brotherhood to the world, but at the same time knows how to secure its borders.

“We are committed to peace, but won’t compromise on our security. Operation Sindoor is the biggest example of this. The whole world has seen that new India neither fears, nor stops, nor bows down against terrorism,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that today’s India moves forward with courage, clarity, and full strength.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year against Pakistan in response to the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead and many others injured.

It was a targeted and precision strike operation to dismantle terrorist launchpads and facilities belonging to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

The operation involved precise, non-escalatory, and proportionate military action, targeting terrorist infrastructure and avoiding Pakistan’s military or public installations.

On April 22 this year, a group of terrorists targeted tourists at the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, killing at least 26 civilians and injuring many others.

Meanwhile, speaking about the drug menace, the PM said that the government is also making all efforts to eradicate the problem of drug addiction from its roots. “But this is also a fight of society, and of the family. Drug addiction has pushed the dreams of many of our youth into deep challenges,” he said. (KNO)