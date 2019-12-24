New guidelines issued to scrutinize daily wagers: Govt pulls up depts for providing inaccurate details

Srinagar, Dec 23: Jammu and Kashmir government has pulled up several departments for submitting inaccurate details about the number of daily wagers and consolidated salaried workers.

In June, the government had asked departments to provide the list of consolidated workers and daily wagers in a bid to identify the illegal appointees.

Six months on, authorities have not been able to properly scrutinize documents of the daily wagers. “There are errors and inaccurate details of daily wagers provided by various departments. The process of scrutinizing details has been halted,” an official of Finance Department said.

The official said the government has now directed departments to start from the scratch and provide accurate and relevant details about daily wagers and consolidated salaried employees in the union territory.

“Main offices are obtaining details from subordinate offices. They shall properly verify cases and then forward with relevant details,” said the official.

Data reveals that there are 60,000 contractual, consolidated, and daily wagers working in government departments. “There are complaints that hundreds of illegal appointments of casual labourers and consolidated workers have been made in various departments over the years”, said an official of General Administration Department.

The government has also banned ad hoc, contractual, consolidated or temporary appointments till further orders. All departments have been asked to follow the rules governing the recruitments.

“In case where any appointment is made by an officer in contravention to the provisions of sub-section (I), he shall be liable to disciplinary action under rules and the salary drawn by such appointee shall be recoverable from the defaulting officer as arrears of land revenue,” reads the earlier government order.