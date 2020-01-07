New guidelines issued to ensure flawless DPRs: ‘Incompetence’ of officers pushes Govt to hire foreign experts

Srinagar, Jan 6: Embarrassed by the alleged “incompetence” of senior officers, Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh guidelines for framing flawless detailed project reports (DPRs) in order to reduce the dependence on the foreign experts.

Sources said the alleged “incompetence” of officers often compels departments to hire foreign experts for framing accurate detailed project reports (DPRs).

“There are several projects where departments have hired foreign experts. Officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department had framed DPR for Dogripora flood channel (alternate flood channel to Jhelum) which was rejected after finding it inaccurate. Government has hired foreign companies for framing accurate DPR and carrying out study on River Jhelum how to increase its carrying capacity,” an official of Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.

Similarly, foreign experts are also conducting a study on Wular Lake to work out modalities to conserve the water body and increase its carrying capacity.

The official said that “rejection” of local engineers DPRs raises questions over their competence.

“There are several projects in Housing and Urban Development Department, and Roads and Buildings Department, where government had to hire foreign experts for framing DPR. Departmental DPRs were full of loopholes,” the official said.

DPR is a very detailed and elaborate plan for a project indicating overall programme, different roles and responsibilities, activities and resources required for the project.

Taking note over “casual approach” of officials, government has issued advisory directing departments to frame accurate DPRs.

As per the advisory, the DPRs for cross drainage like bridges works need to be supported with all relevant hydraulic data including HFL, scour depth behavior/morphology of river/stream with catchment area.

“For building structures, the DPR should carry soil test report so that soil bearing capacity is known to justify inclusion of components like raft-foundation, pile foundation etc in the DPRs,” the advisory reads.

Departments have been directed to evolve a mechanism to make the concerned officers and engineers accountable for execution of the projects for framing of DPR.