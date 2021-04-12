‘New Film Policy’ for J&K to be unveiled in 10 days: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the administration led by him will dole out the “New Film Policy for J&K” within ten days with an aim to bring back the golden era on the silver screen.

Addressing the two-day Conference on Tapping the Tourism Potential of Kashmir—Another Day in Paradise at SKICC on the banks of famous Dal Lake here, through virtual mode, the LG Sinha said that J&K government has almost finalized the new film policy after through deliberations with the stakeholders and the same will be announced within ten days from now.

“The police will be out within ten days from now. The police entails a road map on how we can bring back the golden era of 70’s and 80’s on the silver screen. We have been reading and hearing that Kashmir used to be the favorite Bollywood destinations of the film makers in 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. We as a team will work to bring back the same culture,” the LG said as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), adding that the policy has been framed after thorough consultations with various important stakeholders within J&K and other parts of the country. “A road map will be followed on how to bring back the golden era and film culture in Kashmir,” he said.

About the new tourist destinations, the LG said that serious efforts are on to revive the tourism and a number of new tourist destinations are being explored. “We are focusing on putting in place a better tourism infrastructure at the new tourist places so that tourists can enjoy and explore new places hassle free. For this, we have invited private players as well,” he said.

He said despite Covid-19 pandemic, Kashmir witnessed the highest number of domestic tourist arrivals than the rest of the states in India since December 2020. “This of course helped to revive the tourism in Kashmir,” he said.

He said that many steps were taken to ensure ease of travel for the tourists. “There are night flights operating from Srinagar airport. There is a direct flight from Srinagar to Bengaluru now,” the LG Sinha said as per KNO

He said tourists are coming to Kashmir not just to explore the places, but to connect with the people of the Valley as well—(KNO)