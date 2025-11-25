‘New Engine of Growth for J&K’:First-ever auction of limestone blocks launched

JAMMU: Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, today launched the first-ever auction process for limestone mineral blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir during a dedicated launch programme and roadshow held in Jammu.

This milestone initiative marks a significant step in implementing the mining reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act), 2015 and positions Jammu & Kashmir among States and UTs adopting a transparent, digital, and auction-based system for mineral resource allocation.

Seven limestone blocks, spread across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri, and Poonch, were put up for auction. These blocks, classified under G3 and G4 stages of the United Nations Framework Classification (UNFC), cover approximately 314 hectares and are anticipated to generate significant industrial interest, particularly in the cement and construction sectors.

Seven limestone blocks across Jammu & Kashmir have been auctioned. In Anantnag district, the Dooru Shahabad Limestone Block spans 28.96 hectares with a resource estimate of 2.27 million tonnes, while the Koot–Kapran block covers 22.43 hectares and holds 4.75 million tonnes. The Wantrag block in the same district extends over 5.36 hectares with an estimated 10.85 million tonnes of limestone.

In Poonch, the Rajpura Limestone Block measures 9.26 hectares and contains roughly 5.20 million tonnes of resources. Rajouri district accounts for three blocks: the Darhal–Chittibatti block is the largest at 216 hectares with 18.53 million tonnes; the Khablian–Bharot–Danna block covers 23.28 hectares with 11.64 million tonnes; and the Lah block spans 9.65 hectares with an estimated 4.56 million tonnes.

The auction, being conducted under subsections (4) and (5) of Section 11 of the MMDR Act, represents a major step forward in unlocking the mineral wealth of Jammu & Kashmir, which is now entering the national competitive bidding ecosystem for the first time.

The limestone auction in Jammu & Kashmir aligns with the Central Government’s broader development push for the Union Territory. Under the Prime Minister’s Industrial Development Scheme, J&K is being positioned as an emerging investment hub with a clear focus on job creation and transparent industrial processes. Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing improvements in connectivity and infrastructure, which support mining and allied sectors. The successful auction is expected to boost local industry, generate employment, and contribute to the government’s vision of fast-tracking economic growth in Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy described the auction as a transformative milestone for the region and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that mineral development leads to employment generation, industrial growth, and long-term socio-economic benefits for local communities.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the initiative will strengthen investor confidence, diversify the region’s industrial base, and support employment and entrepreneurship avenues for the youth. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary congratulated all stakeholders and acknowledged the collaborative role of the Centre and the UT Government in driving this reform.

As part of the roadshow, MECL presented detailed technical and geological assessments of the identified blocks, SBI Capital Markets explained the transactional framework, and MSTC demonstrated the e-auction process, ensuring that potential bidders are adequately informed and supported.

The sale of Tender Documents will begin on November 28, 2025, with the pre-bid conference on December 12, 2025. The last date for purchase of Tender Documents is January 19, 2026, and the last date for submission of bids is January 20, 2026 via the MSTC online auction platform.

This initiative reflects the Government of India’s continued commitment to transparency, technology-enabled regulation, and sustainable resource utilization—advancing the vision of a self-reliant mineral sector and contributing to the broader national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.Jammu & Kashmir

For more details on auction terms, timeline, and participation, visit the MSTC auction platform at https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/mlcln/.