Senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir on Thursday said that the criminal justice system will be people-centric and that these new laws ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an awareness programme, the SSP, said that the aim of programme was to make people aware and educate them about the transition of criminal laws from a colonial legacy to a democratic legacy.

He said that previously, India had the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which has now been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “The shift from ‘penal’ to ‘Nyaya’ represents a transition from punishment to justice, making the system more citizen-centric,” he added.

He also said that after every 15 days, a programme will be conducted to educate people—(KNO)