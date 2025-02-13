SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: In a bid to educate the masses on the new three criminal laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, a mass awareness programme was organized by District Administration Srinagar at Govt. College of Education, M.A. Road here today.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Senior Superintendent of Police, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir attended the programme as Guest of Honour.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Nodal, Principal, Kashmir Division College, HoD, Department of Forensic GMC Srinagar, Arsalan Rashid, besides Principals of various Government Colleges, senior Police officers and other concerned were present in the awareness programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need of creating awareness among the general public, so that the transformative reforms will have a positive impact on all in general and specifically on the women and children.

He spoke on the key changes to the existing laws and generated awareness about these changes. He also highlighted that the new criminal laws provide a lot of protection to women and minors through special provisions in the Act.

SSP Srinagar also gave a detailed talk about the three new criminal laws and how they will protect the citizens and ensure transparent & speedy justice.

Earlier, the Principal of the host College welcomed the guests while, HoD Department of Forensic, GMC Srinagar gave a detailed lecture about the overarching goal of judiciary to bring a paradigm change from punitive to transparent and justice oriented approach.

ASP Kothibagh also gave a detailed presentation explaining each one law in detail with case studies.